Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CLB stock has gone down by -3.39%, with a monthly gain of 1.61% and a quarterly plunge of -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Core Laboratories Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for CLB’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB) is above average at 19.27x. The 36-month beta value for CLB is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CLB is 46.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CLB on October 03, 2025 was 506.14K shares.

CLB stock’s latest price update

Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.77% in relation to its previous close of $12.58. However, the company has experienced a -3.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that CLB stock rebounds with 13% gains in a month, outpacing peers and the energy sector as revenues, margins and cash flow strengthen.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLB reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CLB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 30th, 2023.

CLB Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLB fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, Core Laboratories Inc saw -35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Laboratories Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 11.82%, with 4.94% for asset returns.

Based on Core Laboratories Inc (CLB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $73.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.