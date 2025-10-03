Comstock Inc (LODE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE)’s stock price has soared by 5.64% in relation to previous closing price of $3.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the appointment of Jeff Comstock as President, CX Product & Technology, effective October 1, 2025. Comstock will report directly to NiCE Chief Executive Officer Scott Russell and will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Comstock joins NiCE following a distinguished 25-year career at Microsoft, where he most recently served as Corporate Vice President leading the Customer Experience applications business. His portf.

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) Right Now?

LODE has 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LODE is 46.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LODE on October 03, 2025 was 923.28K shares.

LODE’s Market Performance

LODE stock saw an increase of -3.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.27% and a quarterly increase of -5.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.97% for Comstock Inc (LODE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.28% for LODE’s stock, with a 12.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LODE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LODE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for LODE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LODE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $4 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LODE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LODE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2025.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LODE, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

LODE Trading at 20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LODE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +47.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LODE fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Comstock Inc saw -13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LODE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.46% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Inc stands at -16.68%. The total capital return value is set at -0.33%. Equity return is now at value -66.94%, with -43.29% for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Inc (LODE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$47.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Comstock Inc (LODE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.