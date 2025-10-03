Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, BVN stock has gone up by 8.77%, with a monthly gain of 25.03% and a quarterly surge of 49.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.35% for BVN’s stock, with a 58.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) Right Now?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BVN is at 0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BVN is 253.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for BVN on October 03, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

BVN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) has jumped by 1.14% compared to previous close of $24.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Powell flags lofty valuations, but five high-earnings-yield stocks stand out as value picks in a cautious market.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BVN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BVN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BVN, setting the target price at $10.30 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

BVN Trading at 27.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +25.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.61. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR saw 80.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stands at 0.38%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 15.22%, with 10.15% for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $599.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.