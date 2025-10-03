Collective Mining Ltd (CNL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNL is 41.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNL on October 03, 2025 was 73.98K shares.

Collective Mining Ltd (AMEX: CNL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.17% compared to its previous closing price of $14.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNL’s Market Performance

Collective Mining Ltd (CNL) has seen a -2.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.29% decline in the past month and a 11.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for CNL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.65% for CNL’s stock, with a 46.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNL Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNL fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +248.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Collective Mining Ltd saw 314.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNL

The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -89.81%, with -74.95% for asset returns.

Based on Collective Mining Ltd (CNL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -124.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Collective Mining Ltd (CNL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.