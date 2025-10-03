Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.30% in comparison to its previous close of $39.1, however, the company has experienced a 1.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that Cogent Communications is reiterated as a buy, with AI-driven wavelength demand and operational improvements supporting a strong upside case. CCOI’s unique network, rapid provisioning, and cost advantages position it to capture a significant share of the $2 billion AI wavelength market opportunity. Revenue and margin inflection points are emerging as integration risks fade, with deleveraging supported by hidden assets and organic growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) Right Now?

CCOI has 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCOI is 46.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCOI on October 03, 2025 was 1.38M shares.

CCOI’s Market Performance

The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) has seen a 1.33% increase in the past week, with a 11.79% rise in the past month, and a -19.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for CCOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for CCOI’s stock, with a -28.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCOI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CCOI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CCOI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCOI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CCOI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 18th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CCOI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 08th of the current year.

CCOI Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCOI rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.06. In addition, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc saw -46.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCOI starting from KILMER HENRY W, who sold 2,400 shares at the price of $36.99 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, KILMER HENRY W now owns 36,200 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, valued at $88,776 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -93.59%, with -6.54% for asset returns.

Based on Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 57.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $161.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.