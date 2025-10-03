Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) Stock Experiences 7.94% Monthly Change

In the past week, CODX stock has gone down by -5.38%, with a monthly gain of 7.94% and a quarterly surge of 28.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.62% for Co-Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.79% for CODX’s stock, with a -18.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CODX is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CODX is 43.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of CODX on October 03, 2025 was 6.61M shares.

CODX stock’s latest price update

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.54% in comparison to its previous close of $0.35, however, the company has experienced a -5.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the “Company” or “Co-Dx”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be participating in a webcast presentation and hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CODX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

CODX Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3809. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc saw -71.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.61% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc stands at -35.86%. The total capital return value is set at -0.91%. Equity return is now at value -63.40%, with -56.60% for asset returns.

Based on Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.