Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CSAI is 17.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSAI on October 03, 2025 was 344.15K shares.

CSAI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cloudastructure Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) has jumped by 9.16% compared to previous close of $1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that Breakthrough Technology Supports More Cameras per Unit, Lowers Deployment Costs and Provides Enhanced Customer Experience Breakthrough Technology Supports More Cameras per Unit, Lowers Deployment Costs and Provides Enhanced Customer Experience

CSAI’s Market Performance

CSAI’s stock has risen by 4.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.88% and a quarterly drop of -37.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.06% for Cloudastructure Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for CSAI’s stock, with a -67.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSAI Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.74% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSAI starting from Bentley Sheldon Richard, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, Bentley Sheldon Richard now owns 150,000 shares of Cloudastructure Inc, valued at $32,250 using the latest closing price.

Bentley Sheldon Richard, the Founder of Cloudastructure Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that Bentley Sheldon Richard is holding 175,000 shares at $30,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudastructure Inc stands at -2.82%. The total capital return value is set at -0.88%. Equity return is now at value -150.70%, with -131.17% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.