Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s (CLNE) Stock: A 0.19% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has gone down by -1.89% for the week, with a 4.00% rise in the past month and a 20.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for CLNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for CLNE’s stock, with a 17.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is 2.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CLNE is 160.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLNE on October 03, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

CLNE stock’s latest price update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.14%relation to previous closing price of $2.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-09-25 that Welcome to the Green Stock News brief for Thursday September 25th. Here are today’s top headlines: Redwire (NYSE: RDW) won a contract from Axiom Space to develop roll-out solar array wings for the Payload Power Thermal Module, the first building block of Axiom’s commercial space station.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNE reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLNE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CLNE, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CLNE Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp saw -16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Corbus Barclay, who sold 105,300 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Corbus Barclay now owns 1,061,248 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, valued at $276,928 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp stands at -0.48%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -30.98%, with -17.23% for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.