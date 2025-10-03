Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, KIDZ stock has gone down by -0.88%, with a monthly decline of -3.42% and a quarterly plunge of -59.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.20% for Classover Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.54% for KIDZ’s stock, with a -80.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIDZ) Right Now?

KIDZ has 36-month beta value of -0.43.

The public float for KIDZ is 10.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIDZ on October 03, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

KIDZ stock’s latest price update

Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIDZ)’s stock price has decreased by -7.38% compared to its previous closing price of $1.22. However, the company has seen a -0.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ, KIDZW) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leader in K-12 online education and AI-powered learning, today announced a strategic partnership with Litespace, an innovative AI recruiting platform, with the goal of transforming how teaching talent is discovered, evaluated, and scaled. This collaboration will focus on AI-driven recruitment innovations to redefine teacher hiring at Classover and across the education sector.

KIDZ Trading at -17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIDZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIDZ fell by -0.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3222. In addition, Classover Holdings Inc saw -89.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIDZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.74% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Classover Holdings Inc stands at -1.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -19.03%, with -13.03% for asset returns.

Based on Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -52.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $238.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 891.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.