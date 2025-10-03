City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.14% compared to its previous closing price of $6.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CIO is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CIO is 38.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume for CIO on October 03, 2025 was 590.74K shares.

CIO’s Market Performance

CIO stock saw an increase of -0.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.14% and a quarterly increase of 23.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.24% for City Office REIT Inc (CIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for CIO’s stock, with a 23.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CIO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

CIO Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, City Office REIT Inc saw 20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for City Office REIT Inc stands at -0.71%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -17.53%, with -8.57% for asset returns.

Based on City Office REIT Inc (CIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $75.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -24.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, City Office REIT Inc (CIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.