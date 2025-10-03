Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTOR is 2.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CTOR is 4.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTOR on October 03, 2025 was 968.42K shares.

CTOR stock’s latest price update

Citius Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CTOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.57% in relation to its previous close of $1.97. However, the company has experienced a 3.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Citius Oncology, Inc. (“Citius Oncology”) (Nasdaq: CTOR), the oncology-focused subsidiary of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius Pharma”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering and concurrent private placement of an aggregate of 5,142,858 shares of common stock and unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,142,858 shares of common stock.

CTOR’s Market Performance

Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) has seen a 3.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.57% decline in the past month and a -64.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for CTOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for CTOR stock, with a simple moving average of 28.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTOR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CTOR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on September 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTOR reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for CTOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

CTOR Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOR rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8705. In addition, Citius Oncology Inc saw 35.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOR

The total capital return value is set at -0.66%.

Based on Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -158.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citius Oncology Inc (CTOR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.