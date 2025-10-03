CISO Global Inc (CISO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) has increased by 10.19% when compared to last closing price of $1.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, has announced the promotion of Gregg Cottage to serve as its new Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. In this position, Mr. Cottage leads the Company’s information technology function, including its enterprise information security strategy. Mr. Cottage will report to Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CISO is 27.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CISO on October 03, 2025 was 725.08K shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO stock saw an increase of 8.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.46% and a quarterly increase of -0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.55% for CISO Global Inc (CISO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for CISO’s stock, with a 11.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares surge +35.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1525. In addition, CISO Global Inc saw 70.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for CISO Global Inc stands at -0.61%. The total capital return value is set at -1.19%. Equity return is now at value -269.39%, with -51.45% for asset returns.

Based on CISO Global Inc (CISO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CISO Global Inc (CISO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.