Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Stock Faces 1.42% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has gone up by 0.43% for the week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month and a -7.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for CTAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for CTAS’s stock, with a -2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is above average at 45.05x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for CTAS is 342.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTAS on October 03, 2025 was 1.78M shares.

CTAS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has plunged by -0.36% when compared to previous closing price of $203.64, but the company has seen a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-25 that Cintas’ NASDAQ: CTAS price action confirmed that its stock is a buy in September. The price action pulled back early in the month as part of a larger, long-term consolidation associated with post-stock-split activity.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTAS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTAS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CTAS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $239 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTAS reach a price target of $221. The rating they have provided for CTAS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CTAS, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

CTAS Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.07. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from TYSOE RONALD W, who sold 5,084 shares at the price of $223.47 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, TYSOE RONALD W now owns 21,945 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $1,136,121 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cintas Corporation stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.29%. Equity return is now at value 42.08%, with 19.53% for asset returns.

Based on Cintas Corporation (CTAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 24.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.