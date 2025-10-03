China Yuchai International (CYD) Stock Faces 4.94% Weekly Volatility

The stock of China Yuchai International (CYD) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a 15.17% rise in the past month and a 58.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.12% for CYD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for CYD’s stock, with a 87.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD) is above average at 23.74x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CYD is 13.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYD on October 03, 2025 was 263.12K shares.

CYD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD) has plunged by -5.22% when compared to previous closing price of $41.0, but the company has seen a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Here is how China Yuchai (CYD) and Modine (MOD) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CYD Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYD fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +331.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.04. In addition, China Yuchai International saw 206.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for China Yuchai International stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.73%, with 1.93% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, China Yuchai International (CYD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.