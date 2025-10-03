Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) has decreased by -0.14% when compared to last closing price of $232.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-10-02 that Mozambique President Daniel Chapo said on Thursday that the conditions have been met for French energy company TotalEnergies to lift force majeure on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Southern African country.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) Right Now?

Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51x compared to its average ratio. LNG has 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LNG is 218.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on October 03, 2025 was 1.78M shares.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG stock saw a decrease of -2.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for LNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $268 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $270, previously predicting the price at $265. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to LNG, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

LNG Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.77. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc saw 28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from SHEAR NEAL A, who sold 4,300 shares at the price of $245.93 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, SHEAR NEAL A now owns 29,733 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc, valued at $1,057,492 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 68.91%, with 8.86% for asset returns.

Based on Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.