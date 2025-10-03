ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CHPT is 20.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHPT on October 03, 2025 was 676.42K shares.

CHPT stock’s latest price update

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.64% in comparison to its previous close of $11.32, however, the company has experienced a 12.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-04 that ChargePoint’s business model remains flawed, with weak subscription growth and persistent losses despite cost cuts. The recent reverse stock split and continued low utilization rates highlight ongoing challenges and a lack of a clear profitability path. ChargePoint’s valuation is limited, and the balance sheet is strained by high expenses and significant debt.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT’s stock has risen by 12.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.58% and a quarterly drop of -12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for CHPT’s stock, with a -14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $1 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CHPT Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -53.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Batill Eric, who sold 2,058 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Batill Eric now owns 84,281 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $23,197 using the latest closing price.

Vice John David, the CRO of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sold 2,363 shares at $11.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’25, which means that Vice John David is holding 123,615 shares at $26,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stands at -0.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.43%. Equity return is now at value -176.08%, with -28.34% for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$218.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.