Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.00% compared to its previous closing price of $39.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGON is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CGON is 45.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGON on October 03, 2025 was 922.81K shares.

CGON’s Market Performance

The stock of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) has seen a 9.25% increase in the past week, with a 39.01% rise in the past month, and a 48.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for CGON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.60% for CGON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGON stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CGON by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CGON in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $55 based on the research report published on August 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGON reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CGON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CGON, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

CGON Trading at 31.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGON rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.36. In addition, Cg Oncology Inc saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGON starting from POST LEONARD E, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $40.09 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, POST LEONARD E now owns 0 shares of Cg Oncology Inc, valued at $200,450 using the latest closing price.

Mulay James, the Director of Cg Oncology Inc, sold 12,755 shares at $39.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29 ’25, which means that Mulay James is holding 0 shares at $499,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-285.46% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cg Oncology Inc stands at -157.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -20.95%, with -20.24% for asset returns.

Based on Cg Oncology Inc (CGON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -94.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$114.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5490.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.