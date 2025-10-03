Cerus Corp (CERS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.66% in relation to previous closing price of $1.52. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-25 that CONCORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today the publication of a new recommendation from the German National Blood Advisory Committee (Arbeitskreis Blut or AK Blut), which recommends proactive measures, including pathogen inactivation (PI) such as INTERCEPT®, as core measures to enhance the safety of platelet transfusions. AK Blut is an expert committee that advises the German federal authorities on the safety of blood, blood products, and cells for transf.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CERS is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CERS is 179.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CERS on October 03, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

CERS’s Market Performance

CERS’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 15.27% rise in the past month and a -1.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for Cerus Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.75% for CERS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CERS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on April 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CERS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CERS Trading at 13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3885. In addition, Cerus Corp saw -13.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Gregory Dean A., who purchased 25,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Gregory Dean A. now owns 86,725 shares of Cerus Corp, valued at $31,250 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Chrystal, the Chief Legal Officer of Cerus Corp, sold 30,075 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Jensen Chrystal is holding 783,294 shares at $43,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corp stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -35.98%, with -9.47% for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corp (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerus Corp (CERS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.