Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a 15.22% gain in the past month, and a 25.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for CLDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for CLDX’s stock, with a 19.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) Right Now?

CLDX has 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLDX is 64.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLDX on October 03, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

CLDX stock’s latest price update

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.53% in relation to its previous close of $25.85. However, the company has experienced a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLDX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLDX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $64 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for CLDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CLDX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

CLDX Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.10. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc saw -18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDX starting from Jimenez Freddy A., who sold 771 shares at the price of $24.77 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Jimenez Freddy A. now owns 34,962 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,096 using the latest closing price.

Marucci Anthony S, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Celldex Therapeutics Inc, purchased 11,500 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11 ’24, which means that Marucci Anthony S is holding 40,284 shares at $308,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.54% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc stands at -34.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -27.17%, with -25.96% for asset returns.

Based on Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -61.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$191.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 297.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 64.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.