CDT Equity Inc (CDT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for CDT is at 1.78.

The public float for CDT is 1.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.07% of that float. The average trading volume for CDT on October 03, 2025 was 4.11M shares.

CDT stock’s latest price update

The stock of CDT Equity Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) has decreased by -3.56% when compared to last closing price of $0.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prismmediawire.com reported 2025-09-26 that SHENZHEN, China, September 26, 2025 – PRISM MediaWire (Press Release Service – Press Release Distribution) – CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CDTG) (“CDT”, the “Company”, or “we”), a leading provider of waste treatment systems and services throughout China, today announced the results of an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) held at Meeting Room

CDT’s Market Performance

CDT’s stock has fallen by -5.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.94% and a quarterly drop of -72.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.39% for CDT Equity Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.46% for CDT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -96.96% for the last 200 days.

CDT Trading at -48.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -43.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDT fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6936. In addition, CDT Equity Inc saw -99.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDT starting from Nirland Ltd, who sold 1,368,991 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Oct 04 ’24. After this action, Nirland Ltd now owns 7,031,009 shares of CDT Equity Inc, valued at $140,458 using the latest closing price.

Nirland Ltd, the 10% Owner of CDT Equity Inc, sold 939,009 shares at $0.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07 ’24, which means that Nirland Ltd is holding 6,092,000 shares at $96,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for CDT Equity Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -5.11%.

Based on CDT Equity Inc (CDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 40.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 2673.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 81.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CDT Equity Inc (CDT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.