CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CBAT is also noteworthy at 2.83.

The public float for CBAT is 73.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CBAT on October 03, 2025 was 176.11K shares.

CBAT stock’s latest price update

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.10% in relation to its previous close of $0.88. However, the company has experienced a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-18 that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Zhiguang Hu – CEO & President Jiewei Li Thierry – CFO, Company Secretary & Director Conference Call Participants Brian Lantier – Zacks Small-Cap Research Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to CBAK Energy Technologies Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has seen a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.86% decline in the past month and a -22.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for CBAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for CBAT’s stock, with a -1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBAT Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8892. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc saw -21.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.33% for the present operating margin

30.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -26.47%. Equity return is now at value -7.47%, with -2.98% for asset returns.

Based on CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 98.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17374.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has had a bad performance as of late. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.