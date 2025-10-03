Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s (CLDI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has seen a 7.59% increase in the past week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month, and a -47.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for CLDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for CLDI stock, with a simple moving average of -78.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLDI is 3.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLDI on October 03, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

CLDI stock’s latest price update

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.29% in relation to its previous close of $1.63. However, the company has experienced a 7.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-21 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CLDI) (“Calidi” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering and the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option for gross proceeds of $6.9 million, prior to deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLDI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLDI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CLDI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2023.

CLDI Trading at -53.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDI rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5865. In addition, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc saw -88.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDI starting from Schoeneck James A, who purchased 75,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Schoeneck James A now owns 76,134 shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Poma Eric E, the Chief Executive Officer of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, purchased 25,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that Poma Eric E is holding 25,000 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.28% for the present operating margin

-0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -13.2%. The total capital return value is set at -5.0%.

Based on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -37.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$21.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.