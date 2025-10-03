Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96x compared to its average ratio. CDNS has 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CDNS is 271.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on October 03, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

CDNS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) has decreased by -1.34% when compared to last closing price of $351.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) stood at $347.24, denoting a -1.34% move from the preceding trading day.

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has seen a -1.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.02% decline in the past month and a 6.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for CDNS’s stock, with a 13.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $400 based on the research report published on October 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS reach a price target of $355. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 29th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDNS, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

CDNS Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $354.65. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc saw 28.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from WALL JOHN M, who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $349.16 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, WALL JOHN M now owns 70,715 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc, valued at $2,618,670 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Paul, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $348.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01 ’25, which means that Cunningham Paul is holding 99,672 shares at $348,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 21.84%, with 12.09% for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.