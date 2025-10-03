Cactus Inc (WHD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) has plunged by -4.64% when compared to previous closing price of $40.08, but the company has seen a -6.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that WHD, CSL and CCS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 24, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) Right Now?

Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WHD is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WHD is 67.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume for WHD on October 03, 2025 was 649.77K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD stock saw a decrease of -6.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Cactus Inc (WHD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.66% for WHD’s stock, with a -18.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $54 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHD reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for WHD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2024.

WHD Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.51. In addition, Cactus Inc saw -35.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from MARSH WILLIAM D, who sold 10,172 shares at the price of $41.32 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, MARSH WILLIAM D now owns 11,088 shares of Cactus Inc, valued at $420,307 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 17.23%, with 10.50% for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $363.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cactus Inc (WHD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.