Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79% compared to its previous closing price of $26.7. However, the company has seen a 3.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Brookfield Renewable is positioned for accelerating growth, driven by rising global electricity demand and the AI/electrification megatrends. Its hydro and battery storage assets provide a key competitive moat, supporting baseload power and enabling high-value re-contracting as legacy agreements expire. The asset recycling strategy and inflation-linked revenues support management’s confidence in delivering 10%+ annual FFO per share growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) Right Now?

BEP has 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BEP is 281.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEP on October 03, 2025 was 461.82K shares.

BEP’s Market Performance

BEP stock saw an increase of 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.42% and a quarterly increase of -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for BEP stock, with a simple moving average of 10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEP

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEP reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BEP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BEP, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

BEP Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEP rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.54. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -5.97%, with -0.28% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.