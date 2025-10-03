Brookfield Renewable Corp’s (BEPC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) has gone up by 5.06% for the week, with a 8.37% rise in the past month and a 4.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for BEPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for BEPC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Corp (NYSE: BEPC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BEPC is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BEPC is 144.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume for BEPC on October 03, 2025 was 832.50K shares.

BEPC stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Corp (NYSE: BEPC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17% in relation to its previous close of $35.78. However, the company has experienced a 5.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Brookfield Renewable is positioned for accelerating growth, driven by rising global electricity demand and the AI/electrification megatrends. Its hydro and battery storage assets provide a key competitive moat, supporting baseload power and enabling high-value re-contracting as legacy agreements expire. The asset recycling strategy and inflation-linked revenues support management’s confidence in delivering 10%+ annual FFO per share growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEPC reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for BEPC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BEPC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BEPC Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.25. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corp saw 9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corp stands at -0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -63.28%, with -3.41% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 124.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 126.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.