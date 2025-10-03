Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TBH is 6.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TBH on October 03, 2025 was 334.78K shares.

TBH stock’s latest price update

Brag House Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TBH)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.26% in comparison to its previous close of $1.55, however, the company has experienced a 17.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brag House (NASDAQ: BRAG), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement is thrilled to announce ongoing strategic discussions with New to The Street, one of the nation’s fastest-growing financial media brands, boasting over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and weekly national broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg.

TBH’s Market Performance

TBH’s stock has risen by 17.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly rise of 154.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.98% for Brag House Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.32% for TBH’s stock, with a 16.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBH Trading at 26.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.36% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for TBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62803.42% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brag House Holdings Inc stands at -81405.7%. The total capital return value is set at -3.49%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 345900.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.