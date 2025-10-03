Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has gone down by -10.32% for the week, with a 2.53% rise in the past month and a -16.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.21% for BOLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for BOLT’s stock, with a -32.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) Right Now?

BOLT has 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BOLT is 1.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOLT on October 03, 2025 was 17.43K shares.

BOLT stock’s latest price update

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT)’s stock price has dropped by -12.37% in relation to previous closing price of $5.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced an update on the ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study of BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ ISAC clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2, a clinically validated target in oncology. A strong immune response was observed at the initial dose levels and the Company is in the process of modifying the clinical trial protocol to allow for step-up dosing, which has been successfully used commercially for T-cell engagers. BDC-4182 preclinical data supports this approach.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOLT

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOLT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BOLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BOLT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BOLT Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc saw -61.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOLT starting from Nemec Sarah, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 16 ’24. After this action, Nemec Sarah now owns 16,633 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $1,241 using the latest closing price.

Quinn William P., the President, CEO and CFO of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, purchased 2,500 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Quinn William P. is holding 41,272 shares at $1,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -1.79%. The total capital return value is set at -0.87%. Equity return is now at value -81.33%, with -50.80% for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$66.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.