BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for BitFuFu Inc (NASDAQ: FUFU) is 13.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FUFU is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FUFU is 16.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On October 03, 2025, FUFU’s average trading volume was 426.88K shares.

FUFU stock’s latest price update

BitFuFu Inc (NASDAQ: FUFU)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.55% in comparison to its previous close of $3.56, however, the company has experienced a 7.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-25 that BitFuFu’s Q2 results confirmed my rebound thesis, with strong sequential growth and improved operational efficiency despite the Bitcoin halving impact. Strategic investments in energy independence and asset tokenization position BitFuFu for long-term growth and reduced earnings volatility. The market is underappreciating BitFuFu’s potential, with my updated valuation model indicating a 340% upside from current levels.

FUFU’s Market Performance

BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) has experienced a 7.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.83% rise in the past month, and a 13.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for FUFU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for FUFU’s stock, with a -6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUFU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUFU stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for FUFU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FUFU in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to FUFU, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

FUFU Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUFU rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, BitFuFu Inc saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for BitFuFu Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 30.23%, with 12.51% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $92.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.