Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.38% in relation to its previous close of $1.37. However, the company has experienced a -18.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that ROSARIO, Argentina & FORT COLLINS, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) and the Colorado Wheat Research Foundation (CWRF) today announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize HB4® wheat in the United States. The agreement combines Bioceres’ proprietary HB4® technology, with CWRF’s leadership in U.S. wheat innovation to create a next generation wheat production system. This system is designed to integrate climate resilience and environ.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) Right Now?

BIOX has 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BIOX is 39.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIOX on October 03, 2025 was 374.54K shares.

BIOX’s Market Performance

The stock of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) has seen a -18.13% decrease in the past week, with a -53.46% drop in the past month, and a -73.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for BIOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.59% for BIOX’s stock, with a -70.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BIOX by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for BIOX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BIOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIOX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

BIOX Trading at -50.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares sank -54.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOX fell by -18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8345. In addition, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp saw -83.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -3.00%, with -1.11% for asset returns.

Based on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.