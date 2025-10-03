Bank OZK (OZK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is above average at 8.25x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for OZK is 113.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OZK on October 03, 2025 was 980.89K shares.

OZK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has jumped by 0.26% compared to previous close of $50.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Sixty-one consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividend on its common stock Sixty-one consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividend on its common stock

OZK’s Market Performance

Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a -1.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.40% drop in the past month, and a -0.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for OZK’s stock, with a 7.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $65 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

OZK Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.83. In addition, Bank OZK saw 18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 12.68%, with 1.83% for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.