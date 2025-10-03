Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has gone down by -11.46% for the week, with a -25.90% drop in the past month and a -40.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.13% for BMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.04% for BMA’s stock, with a -47.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) Right Now?

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BMA is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BMA is 62.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume for BMA on October 03, 2025 was 557.16K shares.

BMA stock’s latest price update

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.74% in comparison to its previous close of $40.38, however, the company has experienced a -11.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-02 that October’s top monthly dividend stocks offer high yields, with many providing annual dividends from $1,000 invested exceeding share prices, but carry volatility risks. Banco Macro, ARMOUR Residential, and Horizon Technology Finance lead projected gains, with average net gain estimates of 39.98% on $1,000 invested. Analyst estimates suggest the five lowest-priced MoPay stocks may outperform the top ten overall, highlighting contrarian opportunities for income-focused investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $80 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMA reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for BMA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BMA, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

BMA Trading at -28.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA fell by -11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.06. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. ADR saw -34.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 10.91%, with 2.81% for asset returns.

Based on Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $498.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.