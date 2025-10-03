AvePoint Inc (AVPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVPT is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AVPT is 130.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVPT on October 03, 2025 was 1.38M shares.

AVPT stock’s latest price update

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.62% in comparison to its previous close of $14.86, however, the company has experienced a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT, SGX: AVP), the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, today announced its listing on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX) under the symbol “AVP.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has seen a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.33% decline in the past month and a -19.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.90% for AVPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $20 based on the research report published on September 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVPT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AVPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to AVPT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 01st of the current year.

AVPT Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.55. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Gong Xunkai, who sold 28,050 shares at the price of $14.84 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, Gong Xunkai now owns 15,160,668 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $416,262 using the latest closing price.

Gong Xunkai, the Executive Chairman of AvePoint Inc, sold 31,950 shares at $15.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29 ’25, which means that Gong Xunkai is holding 15,188,718 shares at $490,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -2.60%, with -1.49% for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 76.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -13.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.