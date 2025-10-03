Austin Gold Corp (AUST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Austin Gold Corp (AMEX: AUST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.30% compared to its previous closing price of $1.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-10-01 that Summary At Stockade Mountain, a Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (“CSAMT”) survey has been designed to better target high grade gold vein structures at the appropriate depth and will be completed this year subject to contractor availability and weather and ground conditions. At Lone Mountain, the Company continues detailed field work that includes geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and additional gravity geophysics.

Is It Worth Investing in Austin Gold Corp (AMEX: AUST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AUST is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AUST is 6.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of AUST on October 03, 2025 was 99.22K shares.

AUST’s Market Performance

The stock of Austin Gold Corp (AUST) has seen a 17.32% increase in the past week, with a 16.67% rise in the past month, and a 52.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.68% for AUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.32% for AUST’s stock, with a 51.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUST Trading at 35.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUST rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8100. In addition, Austin Gold Corp saw 84.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUST

The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -25.76%, with -25.52% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Austin Gold Corp (AUST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.