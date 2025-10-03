Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) has increased by 6.77% when compared to last closing price of $0.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Veteran development leader with successful regulatory approvals record returns to lead late-stage clinical and regulatory programs to address multiple unmet clinical needs SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS; “Atossa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new approaches in breast cancer treatment and prevention, announces the appointment of Janet R. Rea, MSPH to its newly created position Senior Vice President, R&D.

Is It Worth Investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATOS is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATOS is 129.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume for ATOS on October 03, 2025 was 828.91K shares.

ATOS’s Market Performance

ATOS’s stock has seen a 14.42% increase for the week, with a 27.37% rise in the past month and a 16.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.65% for ATOS’s stock, with a 19.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at 20.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +27.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS rose by +17.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8505. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc saw -32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOS starting from QUAY STEVEN C, who purchased 11,239 shares at the price of $0.88 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, QUAY STEVEN C now owns 13,898 shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,887 using the latest closing price.

Remmel H. Lawrence, the Director of Atossa Therapeutics Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Remmel H. Lawrence is holding 10,257 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

The total capital return value is set at -0.52%. Equity return is now at value -41.66%, with -38.20% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.