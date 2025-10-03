Aterian Inc (ATER): A Technical Analysis

ATER has 36-month beta value of 0.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATER is 7.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATER on October 03, 2025 was 109.30K shares.

ATER stock’s latest price update

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.68% compared to its previous closing price of $1.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that SUMMIT, N.J. and NASHVILLE, Tenn.

ATER’s Market Performance

ATER’s stock has risen by 8.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.06% and a quarterly drop of -26.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Aterian Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.46% for ATER’s stock, with a -33.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATER reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ATER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

ATER Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0048. In addition, Aterian Inc saw -60.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Rodriguez Arturo, who sold 46,052 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, Rodriguez Arturo now owns 967,353 shares of Aterian Inc, valued at $60,789 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Arturo, the Chief Executive Officer of Aterian Inc, sold 6,205 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Rodriguez Arturo is holding 961,148 shares at $7,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -42.87%, with -22.47% for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aterian Inc (ATER) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.