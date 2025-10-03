Astrotech Corp (ASTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC)’s stock price has increased by 41.37% compared to its previous closing price of $4.81. However, the company has seen a 36.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASTC is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ASTC is 1.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTC on October 03, 2025 was 10.11K shares.

ASTC’s Market Performance

ASTC stock saw an increase of 36.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.27% and a quarterly increase of 20.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Astrotech Corp (ASTC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.92% for ASTC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ASTC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ASTC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on October 28, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

ASTC Trading at 31.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +39.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTC rose by +39.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Astrotech Corp saw -16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.05% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrotech Corp stands at -13.2%. The total capital return value is set at -0.6%. Equity return is now at value -48.68%, with -42.86% for asset returns.

Based on Astrotech Corp (ASTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astrotech Corp (ASTC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.