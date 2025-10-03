Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is 33.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASB is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ASB is 164.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On October 03, 2025, ASB’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

ASB stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has soared by 0.63% in relation to previous closing price of $25.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) today announced it expects to release third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after market close.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB’s stock has fallen by -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly drop of -0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for ASB’s stock, with a 6.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ASB, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.04. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw 19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Ahern Patrick Edward, who sold 3,342 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Ahern Patrick Edward now owns 41,472 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $87,567 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.07%, with 0.32% for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $236.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.