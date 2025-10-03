Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cambium Networks Corp’s (CMBM) Stock

The stock of Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has seen a -11.37% decrease in the past week, with a 25.13% gain in the past month, and a 97.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for CMBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for CMBM stock, with a simple moving average of 17.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMBM is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMBM is 12.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.49% of that float. The average trading volume for CMBM on October 03, 2025 was 643.48K shares.

CMBM stock’s latest price update

Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.12% compared to its previous closing price of $0.88. However, the company has seen a -11.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that New multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 7 and switch solutions are built to adapt to the evolving needs of AI-powered enterprise networks in a cost-effective way HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced a powerful expansion to its ONE Network solutions with the introduction of new multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 7 access points and cnMatrix™ switches.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMBM

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMBM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

CMBM Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBM fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8151. In addition, Cambium Networks Corp saw -54.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMBM starting from Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth, who sold 50 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth now owns 4,880 shares of Cambium Networks Corp, valued at $62 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cambium Networks Corp stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -112.88%, with -41.89% for asset returns.

Based on Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$52.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.