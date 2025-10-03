Aris Mining Corp (ARMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aris Mining Corp (AMEX: ARMN) is 303.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARMN is 0.74.

The public float for ARMN is 174.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On October 03, 2025, ARMN’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

ARMN stock’s latest price update

Aris Mining Corp (AMEX: ARMN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.67%relation to previous closing price of $10.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces that it has completed the previously disclosed sale of its Juby Gold Project and related interests in Ontario, Canada, to McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (McFarlane) for total consideration of US$22 million, receiving US$13.2 million in cash and 82,023,746 common shares of McFarlane (representing 19.9% of McFarlane’s post-financing share capital on a non-diluted basis, issued at C$0.15 per share).

ARMN’s Market Performance

Aris Mining Corp (ARMN) has seen a 6.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.67% gain in the past month and a 42.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for ARMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.84% for ARMN stock, with a simple moving average of 69.25% for the last 200 days.

ARMN Trading at 19.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMN rose by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, Aris Mining Corp saw 116.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aris Mining Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 0.58%, with 0.25% for asset returns.

Based on Aris Mining Corp (ARMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $152.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aris Mining Corp (ARMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.