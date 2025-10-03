Archrock Inc (AROC): A Technical Analysis

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08x compared to its average ratio. AROC has 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AROC is 171.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AROC on October 03, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

AROC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) has decreased by -2.55% when compared to last closing price of $25.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Archrock Inc. (AROC) stood at $25.87, denoting a -1.67% move from the preceding trading day.

AROC’s Market Performance

Archrock Inc (AROC) has seen a -4.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.24% gain in the past month and a 2.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for AROC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for AROC’s stock, with a 0.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AROC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for AROC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AROC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AROC Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.03. In addition, Archrock Inc saw 24.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Rebrook Jason C, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Rebrook Jason C now owns 79,511 shares of Archrock Inc, valued at $119,695 using the latest closing price.

Rebrook Jason C, the Director of Archrock Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that Rebrook Jason C is holding 74,511 shares at $241,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Archrock Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 19.85%, with 6.40% for asset returns.

Based on Archrock Inc (AROC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $549.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Archrock Inc (AROC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.