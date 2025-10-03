Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has seen a -0.55% decrease in the past week, with a -4.11% drop in the past month, and a -0.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for ACGL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ACGL is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACGL is 360.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for ACGL on October 03, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

ACGL stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.36% in relation to previous closing price of $90.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) stood at $89.08, denoting a -1.36% move from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $113. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ACGL, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

ACGL Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.79. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw -16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Rajeh Maamoun, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $94.15 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Rajeh Maamoun now owns 433,589 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $941,464 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 17.09%, with 6.15% for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 42.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.