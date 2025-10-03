Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of XPO Inc (XPO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) is above average at 43.88x. The 36-month beta value for XPO is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for XPO is 114.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.35% of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on October 03, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

XPO stock’s latest price update

The stock of XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has decreased by -0.07% when compared to last closing price of $126.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named to the 2026 FreightTech 100 list by FreightWaves, a global provider of supply chain market intelligence. This is XPO’s eighth consecutive appearance on the FreightTech 100, which recognizes the most innovative companies in the freight transportation industry. XPO is the only LTL freight transportation provider on this year’s list.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO Inc (XPO) has experienced a -1.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.79% rise in the past month, and a -4.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for XPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for XPO’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to XPO, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

XPO Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.55. In addition, XPO Inc saw 17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Landry Allison, who sold 3,250 shares at the price of $135.04 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Landry Allison now owns 5,875 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $438,870 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 21.10%, with 4.36% for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, XPO Inc (XPO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.