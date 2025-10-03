Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

The 36-month beta value for VIR is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VIR is 90.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.10% of that float. The average trading volume of VIR on October 03, 2025 was 1.28M shares.

VIR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has dropped by -0.70% compared to previous close of $5.7. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-16 that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2025 4:05 PM EDT Company Participants Marianne De Backer – CEO & Director Mark Eisner – Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ulz – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Michael Ulz Equity Analyst All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

VIR’s Market Performance

VIR’s stock has risen by 9.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.72% and a quarterly rise of 4.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Vir Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.87% for VIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VIR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VIR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $12 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VIR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

VIR Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIR rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Vir Biotechnology Inc saw -24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIR starting from SATO VICKI L, who sold 22,000 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 1,232,391 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc, valued at $128,396 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.62% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vir Biotechnology Inc stands at -33.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.55%. Equity return is now at value -46.22%, with -38.45% for asset returns.

Based on Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$537.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.