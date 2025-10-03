Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH)

The 36-month beta value for SHPH is also noteworthy at 0.45.

The public float for SHPH is 0.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of SHPH on October 03, 2025 was 98.96K shares.

SHPH stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHPH) has increased by 11.32% when compared to last closing price of $3.8.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the “Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today provided a corporate update.

SHPH’s Market Performance

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has experienced a 2.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.20% rise in the past month, and a 8.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.44% for SHPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.35% for SHPH’s stock, with a -53.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHPH Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +24.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc saw -87.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2033.81% for the present operating margin

-0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc stands at -2112.39%. The total capital return value is set at -3.07%. Equity return is now at value -551.04%, with -291.97% for asset returns.

Based on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 73.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.