Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is above average at 12.14x. The 36-month beta value for SEM is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SEM is 105.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume of SEM on October 03, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

SEM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) has jumped by 0.23% compared to previous close of $12.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Select Medical Holdings Corporation (“Select Medical”) (NYSE: SEM), will release the financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025 after the market closes.

SEM’s Market Performance

SEM’s stock has risen by 4.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.23% and a quarterly drop of -14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.44% for SEM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $25 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEM reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for SEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEM, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

SEM Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw -31.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from Khanuja Parvinderjit S., who purchased 21,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Khanuja Parvinderjit S. now owns 65,089 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $315,420 using the latest closing price.

CHERNOW DAVID S, the CEO of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sold 225,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28 ’25, which means that CHERNOW DAVID S is holding 714,516 shares at $4,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.15%, with 1.85% for asset returns.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $510.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.