Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Propanc Biopharma Inc (PPCB)

The 36-month beta value for PPCB is also noteworthy at 2.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PPCB is 11.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of PPCB on October 03, 2025 was 1.91M shares.

PPCB stock’s latest price update

Propanc Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: PPCB)’s stock price has soared by 8.24% in relation to previous closing price of $1.7. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a certificate of grant for the Company’s “proenzyme composition” patent was received from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

PPCB’s Market Performance

PPCB’s stock has risen by 1.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.69% and a quarterly drop of -63.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.11% for Propanc Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.88% for PPCB’s stock, with a -81.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PPCB Trading at -55.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPCB rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9760. In addition, Propanc Biopharma Inc saw -95.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PPCB

The total capital return value is set at -2.96%. Equity return is now at value -1163.67%, with -598.08% for asset returns.

Based on Propanc Biopharma Inc (PPCB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -135.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$57.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Propanc Biopharma Inc (PPCB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.