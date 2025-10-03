Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) is above average at 40.36x. The 36-month beta value for NBIX is also noteworthy at 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NBIX is 96.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. The average trading volume of NBIX on October 03, 2025 was 888.35K shares.

NBIX stock’s latest price update

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX)'s stock price has dropped by -0.19% in relation to previous closing price of $137.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX’s stock has fallen by -2.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.46% and a quarterly rise of 5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for NBIX’s stock, with a 8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $163 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $182. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NBIX, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.54. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc saw 18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, who sold 106,322 shares at the price of $126.41 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES now owns 514,596 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, valued at $13,440,281 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 13.39%, with 9.68% for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $639.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.