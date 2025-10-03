Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

The 36-month beta value for MNPR is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MNPR is 4.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume of MNPR on October 03, 2025 was 44.55K shares.

MNPR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) has increased by 14.73% when compared to last closing price of $84.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR) (“Monopar Therapeutics”, “Monopar”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered offering of 1,034,433 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $67.67 per share and, in lieu of shares of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 960,542 shares of common stock at the purchase price of $67.669 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the offering price per share for the common stock less a $0.001 per share exercise price.

MNPR’s Market Performance

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has experienced a 25.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 168.46% rise in the past month, and a 168.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.17% for MNPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.36% for MNPR’s stock, with a 150.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNPR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MNPR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MNPR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $87 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNPR reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for MNPR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MNPR, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

MNPR Trading at 103.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +150.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR rose by +25.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +300.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.80. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc saw 1342.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNPR starting from Tactic Pharma LLC, who sold 550,229 shares at the price of $63.61 back on Sep 24 ’25. After this action, Tactic Pharma LLC now owns 272,026 shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc, valued at $34,999,957 using the latest closing price.

Tsuchimoto Kim R, the Director of Monopar Therapeutics Inc, sold 8,904 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14 ’25, which means that Tsuchimoto Kim R is holding 11,486 shares at $356,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -59.38%, with -56.71% for asset returns.

Based on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -138.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2275.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.