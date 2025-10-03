Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 24.39x. The 36-month beta value for JBHT is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for JBHT is 77.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. The average trading volume of JBHT on October 03, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

JBHT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) has jumped by 1.15% compared to previous close of $132.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LOWELL, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J.B. Hunt Transport Services expects to issue third quarter 2025 earnings at the close of the market Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT’s stock has risen by 1.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly drop of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for JBHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $157 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $169. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to JBHT, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

JBHT Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.93. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc saw -22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from McGee Eric, who purchased 1,148 shares at the price of $140.76 back on Aug 04 ’25. After this action, McGee Eric now owns 7,397 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, valued at $161,553 using the latest closing price.

Keefauver David, the EVP of People of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, sold 989 shares at $151.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Keefauver David is holding 946 shares at $150,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 14.33%, with 6.65% for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.